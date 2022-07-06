Ray J Provides An Update On Vocal Training After Getting Dragged For ‘Verzuz’ Performance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The state of male R&B was in shambles for several days. A nearly universally panned Verzuz featuring some of the top names of the 2000s left the genre reeling. That June 23 edition of the hits-for-hits battle series included Omarion, Mario, Sammie, Pleasure P, Bobby V, and Ray J.

While Mario earned newfound respect from many Verzuz viewers, the rest of the lineup ended the night with social media users dragging them. Specifically, Ray J caught a lot of the heat.

The “One Wish” singer wants to let his fans know that he plans to rise from the ashes of that Verzuz show as a better live performer. He provided an update on his vocal improvement journey.

Ray J wrote on Instagram:

I have a very long way to go I know- This is a different type of vocal warm up- it’s called “The Rayvival Warm Ups” – you gotta have fun wit it – Im playing around wit it a lil bit for the vibe!! Feel me – let me say this again – I know I need work – that’s why I’m working it out – bare with me – Im enjoying the journey in this mission to sing great! – Everyday I’m putting in more work to get better and give you a great show! I want my vocal team to be proud of me in the end. One day at a time. – “RUNNING TO YOU.” I’m a big Gap Band fan! Also Stevie Wonder!! – wanna hear it – here it goes ✊🏾🙏🏽✊🏽

🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥 @rayj Instagram

That Instagram declaration from Ray J came after he addressed the poorly received Los Angeles concert on The Joe Budden Podcast. Ray told Budden, “What’s crazy is people tell me it was a successful night. But, I wanted to do something vocally that really woke people up.”

According to Verzuz, the Omarion vs Mario headlining matchup brought in big numbers. Bobby V & Ray J vs Sammie & Pleasure P was the preshow presentation. The company reports over 5 million people watched the music faceoffs across multiple digital platforms.

Ray’s music career contains five Top 40 hits on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. Singles such as “Wait a Minute” featuring Lil Kim and “Sexy Can I” featuring Yung Berg became signature Ray J songs. 2008’s All I Feel is his only Top 10 album on the Billboard 200. The project peaked at #7.