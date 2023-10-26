Ray J Disagrees With Hov, Would Take Dinner With Jay-Z Over $500K: “Relationships Are Way More Valuable” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the viral debate over whether to accept a dinner with Jay-Z or $500k cash.

The entertainer and entrepreneur shared his thoughts on the topic in a recent video. Ray J says he would opt for dinner with Jay-Z over the cash, despite Hov advising to take the money.

“I’m going with the meeting with Jay-Z,” he shared in an Instagram video posted Wednesday (October 25). “Relationships are way more valuable than money.”

However, Ray J doesn’t think everybody should take the meeting, saying that a chance to link with Jay-Z could enhance career prospects for some.

“Now, if you need the bread, take the bread like Jay said and listen to the raps,” Ray J added. “But if you need good partners and you need people that can advance you to the next level then…”

Ultimately, Ray J said, “In my situation,” he’s taking “the meeting with Jay-Z.” Check out the video below.

Jay-Z answered the viral debate question during an interview on “CBS Mornings with Gayle King,” aired earlier this week.

“You got to take the money,” the Roc Nation founder declared, adding that people can find his wisdom in his discography.

“It’s all there if [you] piece it together and really listen to the music for the words, for what it is. It’s all there,” he said.

Nonetheless, many disagree. Like Ray J, Rick Ross also believes dinner with Jay-Z is more beneficial. He recalled having lunch with Hov in 2008 that “took me to another level as a writer, another level as an artist.”