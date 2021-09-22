Ray J Upset With Wack 100 For Trying To Push New Explicit Tape With Kim Kardashian

Ray J has issues with his ex-manager Wack 100, who claims he has another version of his infamous adult tape with and his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian!

Ray J has slammed Wack 100 for bringing up the singer and actor’s sex tape drama, claiming he has more explicit footage.

The star’s intimate moments with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian from 2002 were previously sold to bosses at adult film studio Vivid Entertainment after leaking online, and now the “One Wish” hitmaker’s former handler, Wack 100, insists he has more steamy clips of the pair, telling news outlets the footage is “more graphic and better than the first one.”

Ray, who is now married to Princess Love, has moved to disassociate himself from Wack’s comments, insisting he is trying to escape his sordid past.

Responding to the reports via Instagram, Ray writes: “This ain’t cool – I been staying off the Raydar (sic) – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving. How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?

“I’m a father now, and my job is to be a great parent and put them (kids) first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh (shaking my head).”

Wack claimed he had “part two” of Kim and Ray’s sex tape but explained the only person he’d hand it over to would be the Skims founder’s estranged husband, Kanye West because it would be “disrespectful” to go public with the footage.

Speaking on Bootleg Kev’s podcast, Wack said, “All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro. We got part two on the laptop. Ain’t never been seen. We’d love for you to have it. It’d be a great personal, private NFT… I would never give it to anybody but Kanye ’cause it’s the mother of his children…. That’s for him. We can’t put that out there in the world like that. It’d be disrespectful.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has denied the tape’s existence through her lawyer, insisting Wack is just looking for fame.

Speaking on the 40-year-old beauty mogul’s behalf, lawyer Marty Singer said: “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

The original film, “Kim Kardashian Superstar,” was a massive hit for Vivid, bringing in almost $100 million over ten years.