Raygun Isn’t Going Anywhere – Denies Reports She Retired From Breakdancing

Australian B-Girl Rachael “Raygun” Gunn has refuted reports she has quit breakdancing after her catastrophic performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Raygun did an interview she did on “The Jimmy & Nath Show” and revealed she was not going to compete anymore, but she pushed back against the false narrative that she is “retiring.”

“Raygun’s not retiring…I was talking about competing, and, yeah, I don’t really see myself competing anymore. And then, like global news, Raygun is retiring, and it just was gotten a little bit out of hand,” Raygun said during an interview on “The Project” TV show.

Raygun did say she was done with elite competitions like the Olympics, but the notion of her retirement is flat-out wrong.

“It kind of turned into a really big thing today. I’ve been getting really lovely messages from people. Thank you so much for your messages, but hold on, I’m still going,” she said.

She defended her breaking credentials after a widely criticized performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite backlash and conspiracy theories about her qualifications, Raygun emphasized her achievements, including being the top-ranked Australian B-Girl for multiple years.

She admitted feeling outmatched at the Olympics and attributed some criticism to a lack of understanding of breaking’s diverse styles.

Rumors about manipulation were refuted by organizers, but skepticism has persisted.