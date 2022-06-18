Rayna Bass And Selim Bouab Named As Co-Presidents Of 300 Entertainment

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Liles sets up 300 Entertainment with the brand’s first ever co-leadership titles.

In what marks the company’s first major in-house move since its acquisition by Warner Music Group in December of 2021, Kevin Liles, Co-Founder and CEO of 300 Entertainment, announced

Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab have been promoted to Co-Presidents of the entertainment brand.

Liles said, “My philosophy is to always surround myself with amazing, dedicated, passionate people, and I’ve been truly blessed to have Rayna and Selim at my side for the past eight years. This dream team has been dominating the hip hop space for a decade with an artist-first, independent mindset.”

“With deep experience across all lines of our business, Rayna and Selim have been essential players in building our company from the ground up, and I know they are destined for great things as we begin a new chapter in the ever-evolving book of 300,” he continued.

According to a news release, both Bass and Bouab are longtime employees of 300 Entertainment, joining the company in 2014.

Bass was 300 Entertainment’s first marketing hire in 2014 after a stint as a Marketing Assistant at Island Def Jam.

Her performance at the company earned her a promotion to Senior VP of Marketing in 2019. Bass has helmed innovative and highly successful marketing campaigns for label artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Gunna, Mary J. Blige, Fetty Wap, Migos, Tee Grizzley, and others.

She said, “It’s always been our mission to serve artists at the highest level and to remain culturally driven. This has been the north star in our development as executives and leaders. We have a team of innovative and passionate individuals and I’m incredibly excited for the future.”

Bass has to accolades to back up the confidence Liles has placed on her shoulders. has won Libera, Webby, Clio Music, Shorty, and Telly awards for her work in marketing. She has been recognized on Billboard’s Women in Music, Hip Hop Power Players, 40 Under 40, and Indie Power Players lists, as well as Variety Magazine’s Hitmakers and Women’s Impact Lists.

“We’ve both had the fantastic experience of being part of the evolution of 300,” said Bouab.

An industry veteran, Selim Bouab will take the head of 300’s A&R department. In his portfolio, he can boast signing and developing some of the label’s biggest talents, including Megan Thee Stallion, Fetty Wap, and Tee Grizzley. Bouab has also facilitated notable releases from Young Thug, Gunna, Mary J. Blige, and others. Bouab is also the founder and head of the Unauthorized Entertainment record label, which operates under the 300 umbrella.

“Under Kevin’s brilliant guidance,” Bouab continued. “We’ve signed and developed artists who’ve topped the charts moved culture, and made a difference in the world.”

Bouab has previously worked with Def Jam, Asylum, and Sony Music Entertainment.

This mid-Black music month move-up promises to make the label an even more competitive force in the market.