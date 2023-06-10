Event Featuring Rap Legends RBL Posse Turns Into Mass Shooting Scene

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Police say the shooting was “targeted” and the victims are expected to survive.

A San Francisco clothing store, Dying Breed, was hoping to kick off its six-year anniversary with an old school block party and a classic performance from RBL Posse on Friday (June 9). The veteran rap group was excited about the show as it was also to launch its capsule line with the brand. However, those plans went bust and turned deadly around 9 p.m. local time when gun spray ruined the entire event.

Dying Breed x RBL Posse x Gift 2 Gab

Our Dope Collection is Dropping This Friday June 9th🔥🔥🔥



🎤RBL Posse Rap Cypher will be held that day also!!

🌉Come See us This Friday in the City 🌉#rblposse #dyingbreedsf #gift2gab #frisco #sanfrancisco #canikillit pic.twitter.com/92sQNapn9a — RBL Posse (@RBLPosse) June 7, 2023

According to the NY Post, a total of nine people were hospitalized after a shooter blasted up the gathering. Officers from the San Francisco Police Department are investigating the shooting and believe all of the victims, who were taken to San Francisco General Hospital, will survive.

The San Francisco Police said in to avoid the Mission area in a statement, “Please avoid the area of 24th/Treat St. as we conduct an investigation related to a shooting.”

Early Saturday morning (June 10), Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani spoke on the incident on Twitter. He tweeted, “#SFPD Investigations is at the scene of the shooting at 24th and Treat. Patrol officers, Investigators, and CSI will be working through the night on this shooting which resulted in multiple people be shot.

“This is tentative and might change, so far we have 9 victims shot with releasing more info until late morning. I can tell you that Investigators from NIU, CVRT, and additional support were called in from other Details to assist. Anyone with info/video/pics is encouraged to contact us. #230398320.”

He added there are “varying degree of injuries from non-life-threatening to life-threatening. The ages of victims are as follows: #1 23 y/o male, #2 22y/o male, #3 25 y/o male, #4 unk info at this time, #5 27 y/o male, #6 29 y/o male, #7 34 y/o male, #8 19 y/o female, #9 35 y/o male.”

Police also believe the incident was a “targeted and isolated” attack. The RBL Posse hasn’t released a statement regarding the shooting.