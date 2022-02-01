Reach Records Drops GAWVI Over Lewd Misconduct Allegations

Christian Hip Hop artist GAWVI is no longer a member of the Reach Records roster.

Lecrae’s label dropped GAWVI over lewd misconduct allegations. Reach Records issued a statement about his release on Monday (January 31).

“Due to behavior that is inconsistent with our core values, we have ended our professional relationship with GAWVI,” the label announced. “This was a tough decision for us because of the level of complexity and because we invest in our artists not just for their talent, but also as brothers and sisters in Christ.”

Reach Records continued, “This is something we have been processing for over a year and have wrestled with what would be the right way forward. New details that were provided made us realize today’s decision was necessary. We also want our actions to be a reflection of love, care, and concern for those who fail and those who are affected by our failures.”

GAWVI’s been accused of sending unsolicited pics of his private parts to multiple women while he was married. Christian rap website Rapzilla detailed the allegations against him in a story published on Monday.

“Each of us needs God’s grace and we invite you to pray for the families and individuals whose lives are being impacted,” Reach Records said regarding GAWVI. “This is not a chance to throw anybody away. We continue to hope for restoration to be the outcome.”