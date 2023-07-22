Rapper Real Boston Richey’s Video Shoot Gets FAMU Football Team Into Trouble

Florida A&M Rattlers head football coach, Willie Simmons, has released a statement about the Real Boston Richey filming a rap video inside the team’s locker room.
After the rapper dropped the video on Friday (July 21), Simmons released a statement saying he was suspending all football-related activities at the school because of the unauthorized music video shot at Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse. The suspension comes at the same time as an internal investigation.
The big problem is that the video actually violates university branding and licensing agreements. He rocks an orange polo shirt and also a team helmet.
“It is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standards set before us,” Simmons said in his statement. “They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue making Rattler Nation Proud.”
While the rapper didn’t mention FAMU (the school nor the team), the administration wants to distance themselves from the comment.
Simmons also said while he supports creative and free speech, Richey’s lyrics in the song “is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles and beliefs.”
Florida A&M University is one of the top HBCUs. According to US News and Report, the school is ranked No. 7 out of all the Black colleges and universities.
Some of their outstanding alum are Common, K. Michelle (who pledged Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and was Miss FAMU while there), dead prez, Will Packer, Anika Noni Rose, Rico Love, Smitty and DJ G Wiz. Many people said they would’ve done the same thing.
