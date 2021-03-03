Real-Time Sessions Launches First-Ever Livestream Virtual Studio Session Series Connecting Artists From Around the Globe

(AllHipHop News)
As many countries now find themselves slowly coming out of lockdown to some extent, the vulnerabilities that full-time musicians face have never been clearer.
The future of the music community lies within remote collaboration. Though with the abundance of technology at our disposal, there’s still a void in real-time experiences when it comes to the creative and collaborative process of music-making.
In steps Real-Time Sessions, a virtual writing camp series created by the music community as a solution to strained collaborations during quarantine.
The online studio, founded by industry professionals Johanna Pirila and Sarah Harrison, enables creators to conduct sessions from remote locations using a cloud-based, digital audio workstation via the platform Soundtrap by Spotify.
Similar to the IRL process, a producer could work on a beat while a guitarist plays their solo and a songwriter records their vocal, all on the same canvas, complete with built-in communication tools, including video calling.
“This is the future of connecting music makers around the world in a remote recording studio experience; the virtual writing camp, live-streamed for the fans of this generation,” said Real-Time Sessions Co-Founder, Sarah Harrison.
The first-of-its-kind daily broadcasted series kicked off day-one one of its livestream sessions on Monday, March 1st connecting LA-based songwriter Edwin Arzu and UK-bred producer Dwy with Swedish
songwriter/musician Zikai.
Accessible tune-in via Twitch TV throughout the two-week-long schedule of sessions from 4 pm EST daily, viewers can watch live, interact with session collaborators and even join in the fun while gaining a deeper insight into the business.
Participants are a global selection of artists, songwriters, producers, and instrumentalists from a wide array of backgrounds hailing from the USA, UK, Ghana, Jamaica, Sweden, and Italy. The inaugural group includes Edwin Arzu , Runkus, IQ, Sampsonbeatz, De’Jour, Saba Abraha, Che Earle, Gifted, Alex Wiley, 4VR, PuSh, 7Minutes2LA, BLVK HERO, Agbeshie, Zikai, Johnny, Jamila Falak, and more.
Ongoing collaborators and scheduling will be announced via @realtimesessions social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Twitch) with further details on a chance for other aspiring musicians to get involved.