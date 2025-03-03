Reason Thanks Top Dawg Entertainment For “Everything” At Album Release Party

Reason has expressed his gratitude to his former record label Top Dawg Entertainment just as he delivers his first project following his departure from the West Coast-based imprint.

On Friday (February 28), video footage from his album listening party for his new LP I Love You Again began circulation on social media as users began reacting to Reason taking a moment to reflect on his journey with TDE. In addition to crediting the the label as being the force that introduced him to the world, he expressed his gratitude toward TDE, given his tumultuous exit following a public dispute with one of the presidents in 2023.

“I want to start off real quickly—thank you to Top Dawg Entertainment,” Reason began. “The majority of everybody would not know who I am without Top Dawg Entertainment, I appreciate everything that they’ve done for me. I appreciate them even letting me be able to go and do my own thing. I had a lot of special memories over there.”

REASON thanks TDE, following the release of his new album 🙏



“Thank you to Top Dawg Entertainment. A majority of everybody would not know who I am without Top Dawg Entertainment.”pic.twitter.com/xbNjHB8FcC — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 28, 2025

As he continued, Reason’s words emphasized the respect he had for the opportunities TDE provided him as he acknowledged the impact of the relationships, music and moments he experienced while signed to the label.

“I appreciate everybody at Top Dawg Entertainment and everything that they’ve done for me and all the paths that they’ve created and whatnot,” he said. I do want to start with that.”

Now stepping into a new chapter of his career, Reason has delivered his 10-track project, which is meant to signify his artistic rebirth, according to a press release. Featuring collaborations with Hit-Boy, Dreamville’s Bas, Ransom, Kota The Friend, and Coyote, the album serves as both a personal and artistic statement.

“I Love You Again is a thank you to my fans and to myself for not giving up on me and the music,” Reason said in a press stament. “This is a complete passion project. The cover art for the project symbolizes me headed off into a new space, mentally and within my career; but taking my classics with me,”

Reason continued, “I just want to make every single Reason fan as proud as possible. From the production to the lyrics to the overall sound, I’m back in a space of full authenticity within the music; and taking it as serious as possible.”

Reason’s downturn with TDE began in August 2023, when Top Dawg Entertainment president Moosa belittled him during an episode of the Back on Figg podcast. The two got into a heated argument after Moosa called into the show to object to Reason’s album rollout frustrations. At the time, Reason also claimed label delays prevented him from securing certain features and criticized Moosa using a term Kendrick ultimately was praised for labeling Drake with during their rap battle a year later.

“This n####’s a master manipulator,” Reason said of Moosa. “I never said Doechii would make or break my career. I never said a feature would make or break my career … You’re a manipulator. You’re lying.”

Stream the album below.