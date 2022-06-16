Redman Says “History Is Made” Congratulating DoItAll Of Lords Of The Underground On City Council Win 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Redman paid tribute to his friend after he won the West Ward, New Jersey city council seat in a run-off election.

Redman celebrated his friend and Lords Of The Underground member Dupré “DoItAll” Kelly for winning a Jersey city council seat.

He took to Instagram to share a video montage from the celebrations after the historic victory by the Lords of the Underground member. The clips include the newly elected official celebrating with his fraternity brothers. Others show Redman embracing DoItAll along with the moment he was announced as the winner in the run-off election.

“THE VICTORY !!!! CONGRADS TO @doitalldu My BROTHER ! GOD is GREAT ! Wont He Doit ! HISTORY IS MADE ! NOW LETS GET TO WORK.”

Redman also thanked Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who backed DoItAll in last month’s race and again in the run-off election.

“THANK YOU TEAM BARAKA.and @thereal211ci For Great Ground Work. JERSEY STAND UP,” Redman penned in the caption. Check it out below.

Redman Says “Now Let’s Get To Work”

He won the West Ward council seat by a margin of 1,858 to 1,312 — 58.6% to 41.4% — over Chigozie Onyema, 35, a lawyer and former state official. DoItAll explained the significance of the win at the Robert Treat Hotel to supporters who gathered after the polls closed. He also shared how Tupac inspired him to enter politics over 25 years ago.

“I am the first platinum-selling hip hop artist in the nation of the United States of America to ever win an election to an official seat,” he said as per NJ.com. “And just like [the late Newark Mayor] Kenneth Gibson said, ‘As Newark goes, so goes the nation.’”

He added, “Hip hop has always been a genre of music that was really political, and it talked about being oppressed and how to get out of it, so this is a big win for hip hop. Me and Tupac had a conversation over 25 years ago or so, and in that conversation, Pac would tell me, you got a million fans or two million fans, but you want to make more fans so you can turn those fans into voters and then become elected officials.”

DoItAll also shared a video showing the lengths Redman went to to help secure election victory.

