Redman, Method Man, Big Daddy Kane & All Of Hip-Hop’s Elements To Be Repped At PRS Festival

Richard “Crazy Legs” Colon, the Hip-Hop icon and PRS Festival founder, announced that he’ll convene all the elements of Hip-Hop into one immersive community-based event. However, the main attraction is the headlining acts.
The festival, which takes place on August 31, touts musical performances by Method Man & Redman, Big Daddy Kane, The Jungle Brothers, Furious 5, Lords of the Underground, Mr Cheeks of the Lost Boyz, Monie Love, Craig G, Rahzel, SuperNatural, Gorilla Nems and numerous other Hip-Hop acts.
There’s more to the festival than just rap performances. They are also educating and investing in the local community.
The PRS Festival’s Health & Hip-Hop Initiative, took place on April 27, giving back to the Paterson community.
“The Health & Hip-Hop Initiative goes beyond just music,” Legs said at the time. “It’s about addressing the needs of the community in Paterson. We’ll be providing essential resources like food, furniture, hygiene products, household supplies, and clothing while fostering a spirit of hope and togetherness.”
Here is a breakdown of PRS Fest. For more or to buy tickets, head here.
Hosted by:
- D-Story (SHADE45)
- World-renowned comedian Russell Peters
- Hip Hop Pioneer MC Sha-Rock
Musical Performances by:
- Method Man & Redman
- Big Daddy Kane & The Cold Crush Brothers
- Jungle Brothers
- Furious 5
- Lords Of The Underground
- Mr. Cheeks of the Lost Boyz
- Monie Love
- Craig G
- Rahzel
- Supernatural
- Gorilla Nems
- Lil Dee
- Greg Nice
- Soul Sonic Force
Witness history as the National Hip Hop Museum inducts Redman, Method Man, Soul Sonic Force, The Sequence, and others.
VIP Experience:
With a VIP ticket, you’ll be among the first to access and view DJ Kool Herc’s original equipment – the gear that started it all!
Guest DJs Spinning Live:
- Breakbeat Lou
- DJ Skribble
- Ted Smooth
- G-Bo The Pro
- Skeme Richards
- DJ Starting from Scratch
- DJ Tahleim
- The Awesome 2
Immersive Hip-Hop Experiences:
Celebrate the four elements of Hip-Hop: MCs, DJ sets, breakdancing, and graffiti. Expect the unexpected with our curated immersive experiences!
Special Presentations:
- A video presentation of the Global Hip Hop State of the Union Address by the legendary KRS-One.
- Celebrations of the journeys of breakers from the Breaking competition of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
- Live graffiti performance and keynote with graffiti legend Mare139.
Stay tuned to AllHipHop.com for the latest updates on this and other exciting events!