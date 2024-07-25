Redman, Method Man, Big Daddy Kane & All Of Hip-Hop’s Elements To Be Repped At PRS Festival

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Richard “Crazy Legs” Colon, the Hip-Hop icon and PRS Festival founder, announced that he’ll convene all the elements of Hip-Hop into one immersive community-based event. However, the main attraction is the headlining acts. The festival, which takes place on August 31, touts musical performances by Method Man & Redman, Big Daddy Kane, The Jungle Brothers, […]

Richard “Crazy Legs” Colon, the Hip-Hop icon and PRS Festival founder, announced that he’ll convene all the elements of Hip-Hop into one immersive community-based event. However, the main attraction is the headlining acts.

The festival, which takes place on August 31, touts musical performances by Method Man & Redman, Big Daddy Kane, The Jungle Brothers, Furious 5, Lords of the Underground, Mr Cheeks of the Lost Boyz, Monie Love, Craig G, Rahzel, SuperNatural, Gorilla Nems and numerous other Hip-Hop acts.

There’s more to the festival than just rap performances. They are also educating and investing in the local community.

The PRS Festival’s Health & Hip-Hop Initiative, took place on April 27, giving back to the Paterson community.

“The Health & Hip-Hop Initiative goes beyond just music,” Legs said at the time. “It’s about addressing the needs of the community in Paterson. We’ll be providing essential resources like food, furniture, hygiene products, household supplies, and clothing while fostering a spirit of hope and togetherness.”

Here is a breakdown of PRS Fest. For more or to buy tickets, head here.

Hosted by:

D-Story (SHADE45)

World-renowned comedian Russell Peters

Hip Hop Pioneer MC Sha-Rock

Musical Performances by:

Method Man & Redman

Big Daddy Kane & The Cold Crush Brothers

Jungle Brothers

Furious 5

Lords Of The Underground

Mr. Cheeks of the Lost Boyz

Monie Love

Craig G

Rahzel

Supernatural

Gorilla Nems

Lil Dee

Greg Nice

Soul Sonic Force

Witness history as the National Hip Hop Museum inducts Redman, Method Man, Soul Sonic Force, The Sequence, and others.

VIP Experience:

With a VIP ticket, you’ll be among the first to access and view DJ Kool Herc’s original equipment – the gear that started it all!

Guest DJs Spinning Live:

Breakbeat Lou

DJ Skribble

Ted Smooth

G-Bo The Pro

Skeme Richards

DJ Starting from Scratch

DJ Tahleim

The Awesome 2

Immersive Hip-Hop Experiences:

Celebrate the four elements of Hip-Hop: MCs, DJ sets, breakdancing, and graffiti. Expect the unexpected with our curated immersive experiences!

Special Presentations:

A video presentation of the Global Hip Hop State of the Union Address by the legendary KRS-One.

Celebrations of the journeys of breakers from the Breaking competition of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Live graffiti performance and keynote with graffiti legend Mare139.

Stay tuned to AllHipHop.com for the latest updates on this and other exciting events!