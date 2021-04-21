Redman Releases “80 Barz” Video Following ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Method Man

(AllHipHop News)
Blackout! collaborators and Hip Hop legends Redman and Method Man took part in a Verzuz yesterday (March 21). The “How High 4/20 Special” included cameos by RZA, Keith Murray, Inspectah Deck, and more.
Following the event, Reggie “Redman” Noble dropped a brand new music video for his “80 Barz” single. The track, presented via RIV MUSIC, is a precursor to the highly anticipated Muddy Waters 2 album.
“Collaborating with RIV MUSIC doesn’t feel like a partnership. It’s definitely a family at this point,” said Redman. “I can appreciate that they understand Hip Hop, the authenticity of it, quality control, and most importantly that they are fans of it.”
He continued, “They know their stuff and it felt right jumping back with not just this track that I’ve briefly been sitting on, but Muddy Waters 2 as well.”
Fans of Redman have been waiting for Muddy Waters 2 for a while. Back in 2013, the Def Squad-connected emcee announced the project would arrive by the end of that year.
The original Muddy Waters came out in 1996 and included guest appearances by Method Man, Erick Sermon, Keith Murray, K-Solo, and others. Redman’s third studio LP is certified Gold.
His discography also contains 1992’s Whut? Thee Album, 1994’s Dare Iz a Darkside, 1998’s Doc’s da Name 2000, and additional bodies of work. His eighth and most recent album, Mudface, was released in 2015.
