Regina King Celebrates Her Son’s ‘Worth Day’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Friends of the star reach out and share orange hearts in support of her remembering of her son.

Academy Award-winning actress and former child star Regina King took to social media to remember her son, Ian Alexander, Jr. who died by suicide last year.

She acknowledged his “Worth Day,” the day that he would have turned 27 had he lived, with a beautiful flying lantern in the sky.

King captioned her post, “January 19th is Ian’s Worthday. As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian.”

Adding, “His spirit is the thread that connects us. Of course, orange is your favorite color…Its the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breath. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being ….Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light.”

While many commented on her post (like Tracee Ellis Ross, Yvonne Oriji, Niecy Nash, and more), Ava DuVernay dropped an excerpt from a poem entitled “Oranges” by Roisin Kelly that seemed to capture the love and the ache of what might have been on her beloved GodKing’s heart.

“I’ll choose for myself next time who I’ll reach out and take as mine, in the way I might stand at a fruit stall having decided to ignore the apples, the mangoes, and the kiwis. But hold my hands above a pile of oranges as if to warm my skin before a fire.”

Like always, AllHipHop.com is wishing peace to this family as they push through this season. 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡