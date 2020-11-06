Reginae Carter Calls Out Donald Trump Supporters Like Her Dad Lil Wayne

(AllHipHop News)
Some of Lil Wayne’s fans were shocked to find out the Young Money leader endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2020. Apparently, the decision to express public support for the Republican presidential candidate caused a rift between Wayne and his girlfriend Denise Bidot.
Other people in Wayne’s life are breaking with him on backing Trump too. The “Lollipop” rapper’s ex-wife, Toya Johnson, and their daughter, Reginae Carter, took to Instagram to share their thoughts on Trump’s widely condemned White House press conference on Thursday.
“After hearing this last press conference by Trump, if you supported him in any way you should give us a public apology like right now. That was embarrassing!!!!” wrote Johnson on her Instagram Story. Carter reposted her mother’s message and added, “Nah [for real]… what my mama said.”
Many political pundits, journalists, and observers claimed Trump’s statement, which was filled with inaccurate information about the 2020 presidential election, could lead to a constitutional crisis. Networks such as MSNBC, NPR, CBS, and NBC cut away from the speech.
A few Republican lawmakers broke with Trump over his baseless claims of voter fraud and a rigged election. Other members of the party, like Senator Lindsey Graham and GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy, did not condemn Trump’s false allegations. Former Vice President Joe Biden currently leads Donald Trump in the Electoral College race 264 votes to 214 votes, according to the Associated Press.
