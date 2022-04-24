Remy Ma And Papoose Speak At Kay Slay’s Memorial Service

DJ Kay Slay was laid to rest over the weekend and two Hip-Hop legends spoke – Papoose and Remy Ma. Check out what they had to say.

Papoose was signed by DJ Kay Slay as a young emcees and together they were able to conquer the streets and Hip-Hop. Yesterday, Pap and his wife spoke at a memorial service for the world-famous DJ and graffiti writer. Last week, Kay Slay died at the age of 55 from Covid-11 complications.

Between 2006 and 2013, Kay Slay and Papoose released several classic mixtapes.

“This is hard for me. I can’t even sit up here and front,” Papoose said at the Apollo Theater. “I know they are telling me my brother is in this casket over here, but the body is just a vessel that stores the spirit of man, the soul of man, the mind of man. When it leaves that energy it goes into a universal storehouse , which is the Universe. He’s still here yall.”

The Brooklyn-born rapper also told the crowd that Kay Slay introduced him to the love of his life, his wife Remy Ma. Remy also spoke.

She quipped about how she felt jealous, because Papoose continually referred to the late DJ as “his friend.” But she clarified: she knew him first. It was a humorous moment that lightened a sober ceremony.

Kay Slay’s passing, tragically on Easter Sunday, began to trickle late Sunday night. As the world began to spread, the condolences rolled in.

Kay Slay, born Keith Grayson, died on Easter Sunday after a 4-month stay in the hospital. He started out as a graffiti artist in the 1970, but soon emerged as a DJ that was own as “The Drama King.” He would flood the streets with mixtapes in the 1990s and then take his persona and skills to commercial albums and radio. His “Drama Hour” ran at Hot 97 over two decades.

See more below. RIP, Kay Slay.