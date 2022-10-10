Remy Ma Announces Historic All-Female $25,000 Battle Rap Tournament 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Remy Ma continues to shake up the battle rap culture, announcing an all-female tournament featuring some heavy hitters.

Remy Ma announced she is holding the first-ever all-female battle rap tournament of the modern era beginning in October with a $25,000 prize.

The Bronx rapper launched her new battle rap league Chrome 23, last year injecting fresh energy into the scene. Since then, she has thrown two successful events featuring some of the biggest stars in the culture, resulting in some dope clashes. Remy also put some of the rising stars of female battle rap to the test on her One Shot card, some of whom were elevated to participate in her new tournament.

Titled “The Tournament,” Remy Ma wanted “a dope mixture” of veterans who for years have proven their abilities on the biggest stages and exciting newcomers who still have yet to make their mark.

Remy Ma shook the culture on Sunday evening (Oct. 9) when she dropped the trailer announcing the women battling in the tournament.

Remy Ma Selects “The Tournament” Rd 1 Matches

Later on Sunday, a nervous Remy Ma selected the match-ups during a suspense-filled Instagram Live session. Each of the 16 battlers’ names was written on a piece of paper which Remy then placed into a drum. She pulled out the cards one by one revealing the first-round battles.

However, she also announced “good news and bad news,” revealing that Couture had to back out over a double-booking but was replaced by C3. The match-ups for the first round are as follows:

QB vs. Chayna Ashley

C3 vs. 40 BARRS

Chetta vs. E. Hart

Ms. Miami vs. Hazzy

C-Bri The Lyricist vs. Shiest Raw

Bonnie vs. Kay Prophet

Cheyraq vs. Kausion

Yoshi G vs. Koko Kakez

Remy Ma also teased that there are several names she kept out of the competition, who she hopes will battle on the upcoming tournament events, despite not taking place in the competition. One of those is fan favorite Jaz The Rapper, who was in the comments during the Live and is yet to appear on Chrome 23. Watch the Live below.

The competitors will have three weeks to prepare between each round of the tournament beginning on October 30.