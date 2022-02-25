Remy Ma Plans To Bring Glamor To Battle Rap With Star-Studded Event

Picture the scene. Eight glamorous masked women, each a highly skilled expert in their field. Well-equipped for their mission, these women are articulate and witty yet devastatingly dangerous.

An alarm rings out as the vixens break open a colossal bank vault, robbing it of its gold bars. Every one of them has the means and the motive to kill in front of a live audience. On Sunday night, all eight of them will be given the opportunity to do just that, live on Hot97.

No, this isn’t a modern-day reality show spinoff of the 1996 movie “Set It Off.” This is the teaser for Remy Ma’s “Queens Get The Money,” one of the most highly-anticipated events on the battle rap calendar. The event will stream live from New York City on Sunday, February 27 via Hot97. Fabolous, Fat Joe, Joe Budden, Lil Kim, Jadakiss, Papoose, Brandy Norwood are among the music stars expected to attend.

“Queens Get The Money”

The new sensation is the brainchild of Remy Ma, who founded the league to help empower the women of battle rap.

The Bronx rapper is well equipped for her new role as a league owner with three decades of experience under her belt. A young Remy Ma began her career in hip-hop battling grown men for cash on the corner and has stayed in tune with the culture. She adds a wealth of industry experience and the knowledge of what it takes to get to the top of the game.

Remy Ma Hosts The Tense Faceoffs

Remy pulled out all the stops for Chrome 23’s debut event, hosting four battles featuring eight of the top spitters in the game. The build-up to the event included a series of faceoffs which got heated! The conversation between veterans 40 BARRS and QB Black Diamond was spicy as the women have a tense history and have exchanged more than just words in the past!

Pristavia and Yoshi G continue to generate the energy that spawned an entire movement in battle rap. Despite the tension between them, the artists showed their respect for each other at the face-to-face talks.

Ms Hustle and Couture have both made significant contributions to the women’s scene, battling for years at an elite level. The faceoff saw them debate who had the greater impact, something which may come up again in their rounds on Saturday night.

Casey Jay and O’fficial have spent the last two years as friends and crew members, supporting each other through events and sparring partners as two-thirds of battle rap group The Bardashians. However, the two punchers will trade bars on Saturday night, with many wondering just how far the gal pals are willing to go.

Remy Ma has thrown herself into her new role, promoting the event on an extensive media run. She pulled up to WonWorld Studios in New York with ms. hustle and QB to talk about her plans for the league. Watch the video below.

The event will be live-streamed by Hot97 in an interactive experience allowing viewers to vote for the winner of each matchup.