Remy Ma Reveals Prison Was “Worst Thing That Ever Happened To Me” 

Remy Ma opened up about the harsh realities of life in prison, revealing the experience was the worst thing she ever endured.

Remy Ma is reflecting on her time in prison, revealing just how tough it was for her to miss out on her twenties behind bars.

In 2008, the Terror Squad member was sentenced to eight years for shooting and wounding a friend amid a dispute over missing money. She was released in 2014 after serving six years.

Remy Ma opened up about her time in prison during an appearance on the latest episode of Nick Cannon’s “We Playin’ Spades.” According to the “Ghetto & Ratchet” hitmaker, getting locked up is the one thing she would take back.

“Bro I’m not going to prison ever,” Remy Ma replied when asked about anything in her life that she would change. Before serving her sentence, the worst thing she had experienced was getting cut in the face.

“I was like this the worst thing that’s ever happened to me,” she added. “And then there was the penitentiary. I was like, ‘Oh this s### not cool.’ It was the worst thing that I’ve ever endured in my life ever.”

Remy Ma Explains Why She Doesn’t Discuss Her Time In Prison

Nicki Cannon mentioned that Remy Ma gained respect from supporters on the outside who praised her for staying “10 toes down” while in prison.

“Well, that’s because nobody really knows what happened. I’ve never talked about it, ever,” she explained. “Because I’m not supposed to. Like, that’s just how I grew up, even though a lot of ways that I feel like they taught us in the hood was like ass backwards. It’s not real life. But I feel like a lot of people don’t know, like what really happened.”

She continued, “I felt like once I came home, I already was in jail. What am I going to talk about? I can’t change it, it already happened. Now f### everybody. I don’t care, whatever y’all want to think.”

Nicki Cannon urged Remy Ma to write a book shedding light on her prison time. However, it’s not likely to happen.

“That’s a part of the reason, too, why I probably am leery about a book,” she added. “Because I feel like it’s certain things that I would have to say to make it authentic, or there’s certain things that I have to leave out.”