Remy Ma To Host VH1’s ‘My True Crime Story’ Series

Watch the program’s trailer narrated by the New York City-based emcee.

VH1 announced the new series, My True Crime Story, will be hosted by Bronx rapper Reminisce “Remy Ma” Mackie. The eight-episode program will premiere Monday, August 2 at 10 pm ET.

My True Crime Story will feature first-person accounts from people involved in headline-grabbing crimes. Viewers can expect Remy Ma to help tell stories about cases of international smuggling, million-dollar jewelry heists, bank robberies, and drug trafficking.

Remy Ma is returning to VH1 for My True Crime Story. The Grammy-nominated recording artist appeared on the network’s reality series Love & Hip Hop: New York and Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackies. She was also a panelist on the Revolt talk show State of the Culture.

Besides being a television star, Remy Ma is a veteran Hip Hop recording artist as well. She released 2006’s There’s Something About Remy: Based on a True Story studio album. In 2017, she teamed with Fat Joe for the collaborative project Plata O Plomo which contained the Top 40 hit “All the Way Up” featuring French Montana.

My True Crime Story is produced for VH1 by Hot Snakes Media. The show is executive produced by Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista, and David Erickson with VH1 Internal executive producers Todd Radnitz, Melissa Tallerine, and Jubba Seyyid.