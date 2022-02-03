Remy Ma’s Queens Get The Money Battle Rap Event To Stream Live Online

Reminisce “Remy Ma” Mackie is set to introduce a new “female-powered” battle rap competition show. The first Queens Get The Money event will be held in New York City on Sunday, February 27.

Music stars such as Fabulous, Fat Joe, Joe Budden, Lil Kim, Jadakiss, Papoose, Brandy Norwood, and more will be in attendance. Fans can live stream Queens Get The Money on hot97.com.

Online viewers will also help select the winners of each matchup by voting at the same website. Additionally, voters can choose awards such as “Body Of The Night” and “Battle of The Night.”

“I see a lot of the girls out there doing their thing, spitting about their real experiences. I’m a big fan of that and supporting other women in this industry,” says Remy Ma. “Being a female rapper in this industry is tough, but we have made lots of effort to level the playing field.”

So excited for my new Female Battle Rap League @ChromeTwenty3

My first card event is Sunday, February 27th…invite Only…but it will be live stream viewing available ! #QueensGetTheMoney #MidnightMadness pic.twitter.com/OBqiIdKsXg — Remy Ma (@RealRemyMa) January 29, 2022

The Grammy-nominated recording artist continues, “There is so much talent and so many people who can pen, if I can give them space or platform, I will. The Queens Get The Money is a rap battle experience, the first of its kind, for female MCs to show their talent.”

Throughout her three-decade career, Remy Ma released hit records like the solo single “Conceited” and the “All the Way Up” collaboration with Fat Joe, French Montana, and Infared. The Bronx-bred spitter also broke out as a television personality on Love & Hip Hop: New York, State of the Culture, and Meet the Mackies.

“Women are killing it in the game right now. There are more successful, female rappers than ever before in this industry. This is a big moment, and I want to rally behind that and build other MCs up,” adds Remy Ma.