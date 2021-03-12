Reports: Kanye And Kim Kardashian No Longer Speak To Each Other

(AllHipHop News)
The world had hoped that the dissolve of Kimye would not be messy or petty. Well, people in hell want ice.
Reports are currently saying that Kanye is done with Kim, and not talking to her outside of raising their four children: North, Psalm, Saint, and Chicago.
Page Six says that Yeezy changed his phone numbers (a little before the actual divorce was made public) and is now requiring his soon-to-be ex-wife to go through his security detail.
“Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security,’” one source leaked to the news outlet. “Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them.”
“She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.”
People who have followed Kanye’s turbulent relationships remember how coldly he split with Amber Rose. After dating for two years, he broke up in 2010 with her while he was recording his album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.
In 2012, Amber called the Kardashian a “homewrecker,” saying that her relationship was destroyed by Kim and Kanye cheating with each other.
Just as messy as you get it … honey chile you’re gonna lose him.