Revolt To Stream “Celebration Of Life” Event For Young Dolph

Family, friends, and fans will get to say goodbye to the “King of Memphis.”

Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. passed away on November 17 at the age of 36. Young Dolph’s surviving loved ones will honor the late rapper with a special public memorial.

A “Celebration of Life” for Young Dolph will take place today (December 16). The free service is scheduled for 11 am-2 pm at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The event will stream live on Revolt’s YouTube channel. Viewers can expect to see performances. Dolph’s family and the Paper Route Empire team will also share words about the King of Memphis album creator.

In addition, the City of Memphis declared November 17 as a day of service in honor of Young Dolph. Councilman JB Smiley, Jr. said, “It’s about celebrating our own. Young Dolph was truly one of us.”

The Memphis City Council also voted to name a span of Dunn Avenue between Airways Blvd and Hays Road after the “Major” rhymer. A street naming ceremony revealed Adolph Robert “Young Dolph” Thornton, Jr. Avenue.