Rich Homie Quan Laid To Rest As First Posthumous Track Arrives

Rich Homie Quan’s first posthumous release “Song Cry” dropped on the same day as his memorial service, which was open to the public.

World Changers Church International hosted a “Celebration of Life” service for Rich Homie Quan in Georgia on Tuesday (September 17). Killer Mike, family members and more spoke at the event, which was open to the public and livestreamed for those unable to attend.

The Atlanta City Council declared September 17 to be Rich Homie Quan Memorial Day at the service. His father Corey Lamar delivered an emotional speech, calling the late rapper his best friend.

“I got the confirmation that my son had transitioned,” Lamar said. “Not only my son but my best friend. We didn’t get it right every time, but we gave it the best every time … From the day I met Quan and I held him, my life changed. I knew failure was not an option. But little did Quan know, he pushed me even harder to be a dad, to be a role model and to be an example [of] what a man should be.”

Rich Homie Quan passed away on September 5. Lamar explained how his perspective changed after his son’s death.

“It’s like now when I hear a Rich Homie Quan song, it sounds different to me,” Lamar said. “I was looking at Channel 2 News a week ago and they mentioned the word Rich Homie Quan. And the lady said he’s an Atlanta icon. I just looked up at God and said, ‘God, I thank you.’ Transition is inevitable for all of us. And I know that day is gonna come when I’ll see him again. Right now, I’m waiting on him just to come and say, ‘Dad, I’m OK.’ I used to tell people I live day by day. Now, I live second by second.”

Rich Homie Quan’s memorial service coincided with the release of his first posthumous track “Song Cry.”

Listen to “Song Cry” below.