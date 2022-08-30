Rich Homie Quan Launches Rich Homie Entertainment

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” hitmaker also hires new management.

Atlanta-based rapper Rich Homie Quan partners with Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo’s Venice Music to launch the new Rich Homie Entertainment independent label.

Rich Homie Quan will release his single “Krazy” on August 31 via Rich Homie Entertainment/Venice Music. In addition, he inked a new co-management deal with Stronger Together.

“For my last 10 years in the game, I have learned independence is the lane for me,” states Quan. “I am blessed to meet Troy and his team and I’ve been impressed with their work to help RHQ Ent excel.”

The 32-year-old rhymer continues, “I am grateful to God for this alignment. I look forward to working with Venice and my managers at Stronger Together for many years to come.”

Over the last 10 years, Rich Homie Quan presented numerous music projects. Still Goin In dropped in 2012. Other mixtapes, such as I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In and Back to the Basics, followed.

His debut studio LP, Rich as in Spirit, came out in 2018. RHQ also released music as part of the Rich Gang supergroup with Cash Money Records leader Birdman and fellow Atlanta native Young Thug.

The Recording Industry Association of America has awarded Rich Homie Quan with a 2x-Platinum certification for his “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” single. “Type of Way” and “Walk Thru” have reached earned Gold plaques.

“Rich Homie Quan has always been a staple in the Atlanta culture. I’m excited to partner with him and his team on this new independent journey. Welcome to Venice,” says Brandon “Redd Rush” Terrell, Venice Music Director of A&R.