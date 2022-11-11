Rich Homie Quan Still Doesn’t Know Biggie’s “Get Money” Lyrics After Epic Flub

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rich Homie Quan infamously flubbed The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Get Money” verse during a performance at the 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors event.

Rich Homie Quan discussed an embarrassing moment in his career in an interview with AllHipHop.

The Atlanta-bred rapper recalled his botched attempt to perform The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Get Money” verse at the 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors event. Rich Homie Quan admitted he never knew the lyrics but still agreed to perform the Junior M.A.F.I.A. single with Lil Kim.

“I asked Fab to do it, but he’s going to be out of town,” Rich Homie Quan told AllHipHop. “Knowing I didn’t know [the verse], I still said yeah. So, I got up there. I had printed the lyrics out because I know I didn’t know. At the soundcheck, I bring my lyrics on the paper. I asked the dude to put the lyrics on the teleprompter. I’m going through rehearsal; everything’s going smooth and great.”

He continued, “I leave from rehearsal and go get like the Coogi sweater, Timbs – I’m trying to get in character for Biggie. I’m backstage still practicing my lyrics ’cause I know I don’t know. As I got out there, the first two lines [were] on the teleprompter, then the teleprompter goes black. When the teleprompter went black, I tried to say what I thought I saw on the paper. That was a bunch of nothing, and to this day, I still don’t know those lyrics. Not that song.”

Rich Homie Quan revealed he still thinks about his flub whenever he hears “Get Money.” But he hoped to finally learn the lyrics at some point since he considers himself to be a Biggie Smalls fan.

“It is a classic, and that’s just one of those classics I didn’t know,” he said. “I don’t know. I’m a fan of Biggie. I love Biggie though. That just wasn’t one of my Biggie songs though. My favorite song by Biggie is ‘Notorious Thugs.’ Every time I hear [‘Get Money’], I’m like, ‘That’s the song I messed up.’ It’s so big. I’m going to learn it.”

Check out the rest of AllHipHop’s interview with Rich Homie Quan here.