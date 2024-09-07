Rich Homie Quan’s Father Reveals He Feels “Crushed Into A Million Pieces” By Son’s Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rich Homie Quan’s father shares a heartfelt message after the tragic loss of his son. Join the legions of fans in offering prayers and condolences.

Rich Homie Quan’s father has shared a gut wrenching update following the passing of his son.

Corey Lamar took to his Instagram Story on Friday (September 6), to voice petition for the prayers of Quan’s legions of fans as he and his family are still reeling from the news of the “Walk Thru” rapper’s untimely death. In the short message Lamar shared, he described the “unbearable pain” he feels while asking for understanding from a higher power.

“Lord please please please help me to understand this,” Lamar wrote on Instagram. “To lose my son, my 1st born, my best friend. Lord please let this be a dream…Y’all pray for me and my family. I feel like I’m crushed into a million pieces.”

Reports of Rich Homie Quan’s death first began circulating on September 5, drawing reactions from artists such as Boosie Badazz, Jacquees, Lloyd Banks, Playboi Carti and countless others.

In the ensuing hours, an immense outpouring of support has overflown from the Hip-Hop community as artists from multiple generations have paid tribute to the late Atlanta rapper. In a touching post she shared on her personal Instagram account, Lil Kim remarked in the “special” friendship she shared with Quan, who she said she could always count on.

“This is the part of life that I’ll never get used to, I’m so heartbroken,” she wrote. “No one ever understood the dope ass friendship u and I had,” Lil Kim wrote in the caption of her post. “u always pulled up for me no matter what. I’ve learned in life love those who love you. Rest in Heaven my angel @richhomiequan.”

Atlanta rap juggernaut 2 Chainz also paid his respects to Quan on social media, remarking in the fact that they had just spoke regarding a collaboration before his passing.

“Dam lil brother ,we just spoke about shooting a video,” 2 Chainz wrote. “Special prayer for you and your family , and pray for any and everybody that’s dealing with something. my condolences bru.”

Read the full post from Rich Homie Quan’s father above in addition to the other artist tributes.

Lil Kim

Gangsta Boo

Tank

2 Chainz