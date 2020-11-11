Rich The Kid Denies Trashing Swanky New York Hotel Rooms

(AllHipHop News)
Atlanta rap star Rich the Kid and his entourage were asked to leave the Roxy Hotel in the Tribeca section of New York City.
According to reports, he and his crew destroyed the rooms and were “belligerent” towards the hotel’s staff.
The “Bankroll” chart-topper believes that this is nothing but systemic bigotry, claiming he has been “stereotyped.”
According to the New York Post, Rich the Kid asserted, “The narrative being painted of me is completely false. My working staff and me frequently stay at the Roxy Hotel in New York for business.”
He continued, “We have never had any complaints from the hotel or otherwise of any kind.”
“Alternatively, we have built a rapport with key staff and management at the hotel, who can confirm that we have never had any issues at the hotel.”
“To the extent, you have received any information that there were issues with the hotel, the only explanation I can give is that my staff and me were unfairly stereotyped,” The Republic Records artist said, “and failed to receive the level of service and respect warranted for the loyalty we have shown the hotel and the money spent here.”
The team took their collective over to the NoMad Hotel, a boutique hotel that is comparable in swank and style to the Roxy.
Reports say that the NoMad hotel kicked Rich the Kid and them out of that establishment also.