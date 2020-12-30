Rich The Kid Signs Buzzing Rapper SipTee To His Record Label

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Rich The Kid continues to expand his business with the signing of a brand new artist.
Rich announced he just signed Jackson, Mississippi rapper SipTee to his Rich Forever Music imprint.
Rich posted an image of SipTee signing his deal, surrounded by bottles of Diddy’s DeLeon tequila brand.
Rich The Kid is looking for producers to help craft the sound for SipTee’sdebut album for Rich Forever Music.
The new year should be good to Rich The Kid, who released his album Boss Man earlier this year.
Additionally, rich forever music has a solid stable of artists, which includes Famous Dex,