Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples Over Threats

A Gangster Disciples member’s testimony about the gang’s extortion plot against Rick Ross revealed Rozay allegedly paid them $3 million.

Rick Ross allegedly paid a hefty price for mentioning Larry Hoover’s name on the hit single “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).”

Gangster Disciples member Markell White claimed Rick Ross forked over $3 million to the gang after being threatened.

According to documents obtained by Crowned TV Courts, White revealed the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples.

“From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment was supposed to have been six, but I think they worked it out to like three.”

In 2012, the Gangster Disciples issued video threats to Rick Ross over his use of Larry Hoover’s name and the gang’s symbols. A 2016 indictment accused the gang of extorting the Maybach Music Group rapper.

White identified Kevin “KK” Clayton, the chief enforcer of the Gangster Disciples in Georgia, as the face of a video threatening Rick Ross. Clayton was sentenced to 33 years in prison after being convicted of RICO conspiracy.

Dozens of Gangster Disciples members – including White – were also convicted in a RICO case against the gang. White, who was a regional leader in Macon, Georgia, was sentenced to eight years and ninth months in prison.

