Rick Ross Announces New Wingstop Chicken Sandwiches

The chicken wing establishment adds another item to its menu.

The Wingstop restaurant chain was a trending topic on Twitter yesterday (August 30). Franchise owner Rick Ross also saw his name become a trend on the platform too, thanks to a video he posted on his Instagram Story.

Social media users had a lot to say about the Texas-founded brand after the company announced a new menu item. Customers can now purchase signature Wingstop Chicken Sandwiches nationwide.

“Yo, what’s happening? This is the boss, Ricky Rozay with a huge announcement. Today, 12 noon, Wingstop… is launching its very first chicken sandwich,” said Rick Ross on Tuesday. “Not just one, but twelve different flavors, twelve different boss flavors.”

Wingstop made the announcement official with a press release. The Chicken Sandwich with a dip costs only $5.49. A combo featuring the sandwich, dip, french fries, and a drink will sell for $7.99.

Wingstop Wants Fans To Abandon Their Previous Favorite Chicken Sandwich

“The nationwide launch of the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is an opportunity to bring new guests to the brand by proving our position as The Flavor Experts, and reward our existing fanbase by putting menu innovation on center stage,” said Stacy Peterson, the company’s Chief Revenue and Technology Officer, in a statement.

Peterson continued, “The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich doesn’t just come in one flavor – fans can choose from our 12 bold, signature flavors. We’re so confident in the product that we’re incentivizing fans to split from their current chicken contender and find a new favorite chicken sandwich at Wingstop.”

The flavor experts have widened their horizon. Your favorite flavor is now on our NEW Chicken Sandwich! pic.twitter.com/SwnW6hpvQ1 — Wingstop (@wingstop) August 30, 2022

Rick Ross Runs Multiple Wingstop Restaurants Across America

Rick Ross currently owns Wingstop locations in several states, including Alabama, Georgia, New York, and Mississippi. The Richer Than I Ever Been album creator reportedly runs around thirty franchises in the United States.

Previously, Wingstop made headlines for filing a multi-class trademark to sell “downloadable virtual goods” in the metaverse. Part of the application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office included the creation of an online marketplace for trading NFTs, digital assets, and artwork.