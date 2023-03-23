Rick Ross Enters Cannabis Industry With New “Collins Ave” Strain  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cannabis connoisseur Rick Ross has teamed with Cannabis distributor High Tolerance to launch a new strain, “Collins Ave.”

Rick Ross is expanding his business empire with a new venture, branching into the cannabis industry.

The Maybach Music Group honcho, whose business interests include numerous Wing Stops franchises, a record label, a champagne line, and many other investments, isn’t going it alone.

According to TMZ Hip-Hop, Rick Ross is partnering with top-self distributor High Tolerance for the new line. The “Collins Avenue” strain will launch later this year. The name is a nod to his old Miami-Dade stomping grounds, and Rozay says it’s the best on the market.

He opened up about his new endeavor during his TMZ interview, published Thursday morning (Mar. 23).

“High Tolerance is the best flower for all the ones who like to blow that good gas,” Rozay explained. “This is the best flower in the world … this is why I decided to team up with High Tolerance. They have the best flower on the streets. Shout out to Manny, the biggest.”

High Tolerance co-founder Manny is thrilled to have Rick Ross on the team. He told TMZ Ross is “a true cannabis connoisseur.”

Fans can expect the new strain to arrive this summer. The “Collins Ave” pack is set to arrive Jun. 1. High Tolerance also offers a range of non-smoking products, including a range of CBD beauty products, although it’s unclear if Rick Ross will expand past smokables.

The brand sells an exfoliating, moisturizing, and nourishing sugar lip scrub alongside a Lip balm with all-natural moisturizing ingredients, including Shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin E.