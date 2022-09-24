Rick Ross Launches Hemp Hop Smokables, A New Cigarette Business

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mogul teams up with Rap Snacks CEO and founder for new venture.

Rapper-turned-business mogul Rick Ross has partnered with Hempacco to launch his new Hemp Hop Smokables.

Rick Ross will enter the $1 trillion hemp cigarette industry, offering not just the sticks but smoking paper and alternatives to nicotine. Joining him as a founder is Rap Snacks, Inc. founder and CEO James Lindsay.

Hemp Hop Smokables brand is a 50/50 joint venture formed with Hempacco, “focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing an expanding consumer goods line of CBD hemp functional cigarettes and hemp wrap rolling papers.”

The new Hemp Hop owners were announced at Rick Ross’ Boss Up Conference.

“We’re ready to start offering Hemp Hop Hemp Cigarettes to wholesale distributors,” Jorge Olson, Co-founder, and CMO of Hempacco said. “With Rick Ross and James Lindsay spearheading the sales, distribution, and marketing, it will be a wonderful consumer experience for the consumers. James Lindsay is also a wholesale distribution veteran and is ready to present the products to all of his Rap Snacks network of distributors all over the country.”

Lindsay, who is also the co-founder of Hemp Hop Smokables, said, “It’s fantastic to team up with my partner, Rick Ross, to mentor Black entrepreneurs wanting to scale their business and become mentors to the new generation of your business leaders. Sculpting and participating in the success of others is one of my big passions.”

Consumers can buy Hemp Hop Smokables online at www.HempHop.shop.