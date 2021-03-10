Rick Ross Living Like A Real King As New Owner Of Banquet Table In “Coming 2 America”

Rick Ross
By : / Categories : News / March 9, 2021

The rap star's mansion stole the show in "Coming 2 America" and now he owns a piece of the royal palace from the classic movie!

(AllHipHop News) 

Rapper Rick Ross has a new banquet table thanks to “Coming 2 America” bosses.

The “Money Dance” hitmaker’s palatial mansion in Woosley, Georgia doubled as the royal palace in the fictional land of Zamunda for the new Eddie Murphy comedy, the long-awaited sequel to his 1988 classic.

Rick Ross’ own master bedroom was used in the film as that of the funnyman’s character, Prince Akeem Joffer.

The Hip-Hop star’s lavish dining room was also featured in the movie, and Ross reveals “Coming 2 America” set designers gave the space a little makeover to reflect the style of African royalty – and he liked it so much, he wanted to keep it that way.

“They changed the wallpaper in the dining room so I asked them to keep it up there,” he told Variety. “They also created that huge dining room table for a dining scene that seats 50 to 60 people, and they left that for me as a gift. It’s humungous.”

The massive estate, formerly the home of boxing icon Evander Holyfield, boasts over 109 rooms and 235 acres of land, and previously served as the location of 2018 film “Superfly.”

Tags : Cardi B, Hip-Hop News, Rick Ross


Scroll to Top