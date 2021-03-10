Rick Ross Living Like A Real King As New Owner Of Banquet Table In “Coming 2 America”

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Rick Ross has a new banquet table thanks to “Coming 2 America” bosses.
The “Money Dance” hitmaker’s palatial mansion in Woosley, Georgia doubled as the royal palace in the fictional land of Zamunda for the new Eddie Murphy comedy, the long-awaited sequel to his 1988 classic.
Rick Ross’ own master bedroom was used in the film as that of the funnyman’s character, Prince Akeem Joffer.
The Hip-Hop star’s lavish dining room was also featured in the movie, and Ross reveals “Coming 2 America” set designers gave the space a little makeover to reflect the style of African royalty – and he liked it so much, he wanted to keep it that way.
“They changed the wallpaper in the dining room so I asked them to keep it up there,” he told Variety. “They also created that huge dining room table for a dining scene that seats 50 to 60 people, and they left that for me as a gift. It’s humungous.”
The massive estate, formerly the home of boxing icon Evander Holyfield, boasts over 109 rooms and 235 acres of land, and previously served as the location of 2018 film “Superfly.”