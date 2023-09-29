Rick Ross & Meek Mill To Release “Too Good To Be True” Joint Project

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek says Rozay is “top five dead or alive right now.”

Longtime musical partners Rick Ross and Meek Mill have reunited for new music. Today (September 29), the Maybach Music Group leader and his protégé dropped the “Shaq & Kobe” single.

Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s musical ode to Los Angeles Lakers legends Shaquille O’Neal and the late Kobe Bryant appears to be a precursor to a full-length project. Rozay confirmed It’s Too Good To Be True is on the way.

“We won already. We’re playing with what? The house’s money and it’s only one way to explain that or describe that. It’s too good to be true, which is the name of the project me and Meek Mill will be releasing. It’s Too Good To Be True, we’ll give you that ASAP,” Rick Ross confirmed on Apple Music 1’s Rap Life Radio.

Ross also told Rap Life Radio host Ebro Darden, “We got to build a brand. The fans could get accustomed to that pace. You get them that music on and you know I was a two, three mixtape a year artist with an album. Meek Mill most definitely would give you five projects in six months type of s###.”

In addition, Rick Ross revealed they completed the It’s Too Good To Be True project in about six weeks. Meek Mill stated, “When me and Rozay got in the studio, it was all about real energy, organic motivation. This Rozay, I’m rapping next too, this Rozay, top five dead or alive right now. I don’t know who wants to argue with that.”

Rick Ross and Meek Mill have created numerous collaborations. Both rappers joined forces for tracks like “Tupac Back,” “Ima Boss,” “So Sophisticated” and “Believe It.” They also came together for MMG’s three-part Self Made compilation series.

As a soloist, Ross scored five No.1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart – Port of Miami, Trilla, Deeper Than Rap, God Forgives, I Don’t and Mastermind. Meek Mill has two chart-toppers in his discography – Dreams Worth More Than Money and Championships.