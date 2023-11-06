Rick Ross Mocks Dee-1 After Recent Criticism: Go Viral Feeding Them Kids In Your Hood” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross is hitting back at Dee-1, claiming he only criticized him and Meek Mill because he wanted to go viral.

Rick Ross has fired back after Dee-1 recently criticized him for glorifying violence in his lyrics.

The New Orleans native recently called out The MMG honcho alongside Meek Mill and Jim Jones during a recent appearance on Sway In The Morning.

However, Rick Ross claims Dee-1 is only talking about them in the hopes of going viral. According to Rozay, Dee-1 needs to “shut up” and go viral by giving back to the community.

He took to his Instagram Story over the weekend to address the criticism while mocking Dee-1.

“Lil’ man, whoever you is, until you feed the kids where you’re from for 20 years straight, don’t question Rozay,” he said after mimicking him. “Wait until you buy 10,000 bikes.”

He continued, “You heard me, lil’ man? Get that basket off your head, so you could think clear, lil’ man. You going viral for speaking on n##### names. Not ‘cause of your talent, not ‘cause of your gift. Since you wanna go viral, I’m gonna show you how to go viral, lil’ man.”

Rick Ross said Dee-1 should be going viral for “feeding them kids in your hood,” and “giving them bikes away,” before addressing his remarks to the Dipset member. “Don’t be sayin’, ‘Jim Jones,’” he added. “Jim Jones just gave away g###### six figures worth of clothes in his hood. And you a n#### who talkin’.”

Rick Ross Throws Hilarious Shade at Rapper DEE-1 😆😂 #RickRoss pic.twitter.com/mXG9Ce0iyl — Dilemaradio Hip-Hop Music (@DilemaRadio) November 6, 2023

Dee-1 said although he loves both Rick Ross and Meek Mill, he believes they need to do better.

“Oh, you the face of prison reform?” he questioned on Sway In The Morning. “Or are you sitting here on your new song with Ross talking about getting somebody murked, and shot at the red light? Which one is it, bro?”

Meek Mill also responded to Dee-1 last week. “I was rapping this way when I became the face of reform,” he said before adding, “That’s how I got there, y’all forgot that fast.”