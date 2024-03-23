Rick Ross The Target Of New Track By His Ex-Girlfriend Cristina Mackey

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cristina Mackey embraces her newfound independence by previewing a track aimed at her ex-boyfriend Rick Ross. Read more!

Rick Ross’s ex-girlfriend Cristina Mackey has hinted at releasing a track aimed squarely at the “bawse.”

The couple’s whirlwind romance lasted approximately six months before dissolving in early March 2024. They initially charmed fans with their public displays of affection and mutual adoration before splitting, which Mackey confirmed via an IG post.

“We had a clean break two weeks ago, and I never pretended to be the last. I embrace both positive and negative traction with love. And no, I won’t be appearing on anyone’s podcast,” Cristina Mackey said.

However, following their breakup, Cristina Mackey has opted to channel her emotions into her music, potentially adding a new layer to her growing discography.

During a recent live-streaming session, Mackey shared snippets of the song. The new track may signal a shift from amicable parting to potential acrimony.

Debuting the song on a live stream underscores Mackey’s determination to assert her independence and address the breakup on her own terms.

While the exact reasons behind their split remain shrouded in speculation, it’s clear that Cristina Mackey has been harnessing her creative energies post-breakup with new music, including a song titled “7 pm” that showcases her vocal talent.