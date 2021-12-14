Rick Ross Offers Lloyd Banks A Deal & Taunts 50 Cent

Rick Ross told Lloyd Banks to come to the “promised land” and mocked longtime rival 50 Cent in an interview with GQ.

Rick Ross made an offer to Lloyd Banks in a new interview with GQ.

The Maybach Music Group founder stoked the flames of his longstanding feud with 50 Cent while speaking to the fashion magazine. Rick Ross’ taunting included an attempt to get G-Unit rapper Lloyd Banks on his side in the beef.

“You know it’s rough out there,” he said. “Sometimes you just got to be honest. Tell Lloyd that I’ll let him come to the promised land, and I’ll have a conversation with him. I don’t have no problem with Lloyd Banks.”

Rick Ross also threw some jabs at 50 Cent’s television empire. He mocked the idea of getting into acting while claiming to know how much his rival got paid for a Starz series.

“There ain’t enough money in acting,” Rozay declared. “That’s what I was just saying. Your man made $250k for the season doing that. That little season, Starz TV s###. What channel is it really?”

After being told it was indeed Starz, Rick Ross pressed on with his insults. He advised 50 Cent to do a deal with Diddy’s Revolt network instead.

“I really was joking,” he said in regards to mentioning Starz. “He should’ve just went Revolt. Just go Revolt next time. Tell Curtis I said, ‘Go Revolt.’”

Rick Ross is currently promoting his new album Richer Than I’ve Ever Been, which dropped on December 10. The 12-track LP features Future, Benny The Butcher, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa, Wale and Jazmine Sullivan, among others.