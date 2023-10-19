Rick Ross Offers To Distribute Kanye West’s Album After Report Of Labels Backing Off

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross sought to add Kanye West to the Maybach Music Group roster once heard Ye was in need of a distributor.

Rick Ross pitched Maybach Music Group as a potential distributor for Kanye West’s next project on Thursday (October 19). The MMG boss proposed a deal following a report about Ye seeking distribution for a new album.

“Imagine if Ye came and allowed MMG to distribute his new project,” Rick Ross said on Instagram Stories. “Imagine that. What’s your favorite Rick Ross, Ye collab? Imagine that. Imagine the artistic drive. And I got some amazing ideas for the Yeezy brand. Amazing ideas for the Yeezy brand! Let’s speak.”

Kanye is reportedly shopping a collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign. According to Billboard, some labels refused to distribute the project due to Ye’s antisemitic remarks.

The antisemitic controversy was not enough to dissuade every label. Billboard’s report said he is considering five offers and expects to make his decision soon.

MMG might be an unlikely destination for Kanye, but Ye and Rick Ross have worked together in the past. The two teamed up for multiple songs, including “Devil in a New Dress” and “Maybach Music 2.”

Rick Ross is currently preparing for the release of a collaborative album with Meek Mill. The duo’s project Too Good To Be True is scheduled to drop in November.