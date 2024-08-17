Rick Ross Praises Nipsey Hussle & Blacc Sam On Late Rapper’s 39th Birthday

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross celebrates the life and legacy of Nipsey Hussle on his 39th birthday, highlighting his impact on the industry and beyond.

Rick Ross paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle on what would have been his 39th birthday (August 15). In the process, he gave Nip’s brother Blacc Sam his flowers, too.

Rick Ross took to Instagram today to honor the late rapper and entrepreneur by highlighting his legacy, both in his living ancestors and the impact of the work he left behind. In his heartfelt message, Ross reflected on the immense lineage Nipsey left behind, praising the enduring influence of his work and spirit.

“Today my woe Nipsey Hussle would’ve been 39 years old,” Rick Ross began. “Man, The marathon continues.”

Ross extended his respects to Nipsey’s brother, Blacc Sam, who’s been at the helm of the empire he helped Nip build since his passing in 2019. Ross emphasized how not many could have maintained and elevated Nipsey’s vision the way Blacc Sam and the rest of The Marathon Clothing (TMC) crew have done in Nip’s absence.

“Salute to Blacc Sam, the whole TMC family, the squad,” Ross said, acknowledging the dedication of Nipsey’s family and team in keeping his legacy alive. It’s not many people would’ve held that empire up and made sure it elevated the way it has, man. So I’m sure Nip, he’s smiling, the bro’s smiling.”

Ross went on to express deep admiration for Nipsey’s vision and character, detailing how prolific of a mind the West Coast lyricist was.

“He was a legend,” he said. “He was way advanced. Way too advanced for lame n###as, man. That boy was on some other s##t 10 years ago.”

Ross concluded his tribute with a call-to-action, urging fans to stream Nipsey’s acclaimed project The Marathon. “So you know what it is, man. Everybody stream the marathon,” he said, rallying support for the body of work that continues to inspire countless fans.

Throughout their careers, Nipsey Hussle and Rick Ross collaborated on numerous tracks and their connection ran deep, forged by a shared belief in ownership, community-building, and elevating the culture. Whether it was the celebrated track “Proud of That” or their work on “Millionaire’s Row,” the chemistry between Nipsey and Ross was undeniable.

