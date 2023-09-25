Rick Ross Reveals He Never Touched The First Million He Got From Jay-Z At Def Jam 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

While a young Rick Ross had always dreamed of making a million dollars, he upped the stakes once he realized his earning potential.

While Rick Ross is a multi-millionaire mogul with a net worth estimated at anywhere between $45 million to $150 million, the business-savvy rapper revealed he saved his first seven-figure check when he signed to Def Jam.

The Maybach Music founder reflected on the early days of his career in a new interview, revealing what it felt like to earn his first million dollars. However, Rick Ross claims that by the time he reached his goal of making a million, he was already over it.

According to Rozay, he got his first “mil ticket” when he signed with Def Jam from Jay-Z and L.A. Reid, who were president and CEO/Chairman at the time.

“I got a mil ticket off the rip,” he explained during an interview with the Daily Deposits Miami podcast earlier this month. “So when I got it, the plan changed right then. Because it was one time when my goal was to get a mil. Rozay wanted to be a millionaire.”

However, Rick Ross claimed he upped his goal once he realized he would reach his target by signing with Def Jam.

Rick Ross Upped His Goal To $5 Million

“F### a mil,” he continued. “You got that right off the rip, you got to readjust this s###. Now it’s five [million].

The check left Ross “so motivated, so inspired” that he refused to spend the money. “I aint even touch that, I aint even buy a car,” he said.

“I just wanted to stack money,” Rick Ross shared adding, “I had a hit record, I was doing shows. This all new to me. You’ve got to remember, right before this I had done been making music 15 years and ain’t got nothing really from it.”

Check out the interview below.

Although Ross saved that first million, he has gone on to splash his hard-earned cash. Among his major purchases is a $35 million home on Miami Beach’s exclusive Star Island, which he bought earlier this year. He added the mansion to a growing portfolio that also includes his Atlanta, Georgia Estate, The Promise Land.