Rick Ross Says Jay-Z, Drake And Lil Wayne Join Him In An Exclusive Club Of Rappers 

The Maybach Music Group founder claims less than a handful of his contemporaries can touch him when it comes to selecting a beat and making magic on it. According to Rick Ross, Jay-Z, Drake and Lil Wayne are worth mentioning alongside him, and he reserves heavy praise for the pair.

Rozay opened up about his collaborators during the latest episode of the Drink Champs podcast, aired Saturday (May 13).

“Me and Drizzy, our relationship is most definitely is real close,” Rick Ross began before referencing their many collabs. “We in the two percentile when it comes to writers and creators. It’s called a two percentile. The two percentile — listen, if you not ready for this…. walk out of the room.”

The “Rich Forever” hitmaker elaborated about the exclusive club, saying, “But the two percentile is when you walk into the room, you hear something, a beat or a production that you actually love and can actually create it, write it, and execute it right then. I can’t say I’ve done that with many artists. It’s not even five artists. Drake is in the two percentile,” he said before adding, “Wayne could do it, [and] Jay-Z.”

Rick Ross claims Drake is one of “very few people that’s comfortable enough to listen to a beat, take my direction from it and create something in that moment, record it right then, and stand on it.”

As for Jay-Z, Rick Ross said he realized Hov is “a two percenter” when he came up with his “Free Mason” verse. He recalled pulling up a Madison Square Garden where the Grammy Award-winning rapper was due to perform. While Rozay planned to “just kick it,” Hov “had no idea I had the production, the beat, the record,” and the idea for their collab.

“And so I went to the tour. We backstage. It may be 20 minutes before he go and perform. This the greatest n#### in the game. This Rozay. I’m still halfway broke n####. I want it. I want that motivation.”

Rick Ross approached Jay-Z just moments before Hov went onstage and asked if he could play him the beat.

“I’m expecting him to tell me, ‘Not right now. Not right now.’ And I tried him, straight up,” Rick Ross explained. ‘So I play my verse and the beat from ‘Free Mason.’ He leaning up against the wall before he go on stage. And he just started rapping right there. And what he saying is pertaining to what we talking about. So Hov is a two percenter.” Check out the episode below.