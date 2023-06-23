Rick Ross Is No “Seaologist” But Still Has Valid Question About Titan Submarine Tragedy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rozay adds his voice to the chorus of celebrities commenting on the deep sea accident.

One of the greatest tragedies of the week was the loss of five lives in the Titan submarine accident. Many—including Rick Ross—have weighed in on the unfortunate occurrence, with some folk even getting backlash for their comments. As previously reported by AllHipHop, Meek Mill shared his thoughts on the lost OceanGate submarine.

Meek apparently took issue with how the press is reporting on the Titan and its missing passengers. The 36-year-old Expensive Pain rapper tweeted his response to some of the latest information about the incident.

I can’t see a wealthy man doing this with no extreme back up plans….with your son, not saying it’s fake but the way y’all run the same clips in media not even working on the average minds anymore…all types of stuff going on in the world y’all headlining with no real info lol https://t.co/ekr2NbY3ej — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 21, 2023

Cardi B also commented, criticizing the stepson of one of the billionaires on the submarine for going to a blink-182 concert.

More recently, Rick Ross has also added his thoughts on the matter, saying, “It’s so unfortunate … about the news submarine being lost at sea. [I’m] sending prayers to the families,” he said on his TikTok about the headline-grabbing story.

Ross continued, “Only question I had (and no I’m not a sealogist) … only question I have was why wasn’t submarine tethered? Meaning having a cable attached to the rear of it, all the way to the top … above water … So, once you lose communication, you could hit a button and it pull it all the way back to the top.”

He also asked why the submarine was not being tracked: “If you lose your phone. you could find your phone. It’s tracking devices everywhere. How you weren’t able to track this?”