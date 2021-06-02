Rick Ross Taking Over Las Vegas With Multi-Year Residency

Rick Ross is preparing to light up the stage with a new residency in Las Vegas.

Rick Ross has accepted a multi-year residency in Las Vegas, taking his don persona to the next level.

According to KTNV, the Maybach Music mogul will get his Frank Sinatra on as he enters into a contract to work several full-length shows a week at the Drai’s Beachclub • Nightclub on the 11th story rooftop called The Cromwell.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rick Ross to the Drai’s LIVE family,” said Dustin Drai, vice president of entertainment and marketing for Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub. “As one of the most influential artists and dynamic live performers of the 21st century, he continues Drai’s trajectory of delivering arena-level performers in an unparalleled nightlife atmosphere.”

This is only one of the many things Rozay has up his soft-like- lamb cashmere sleeve. His Twitter is promoting some other money makers like his Wingspot restaurants, Checkers & Rally’s franchises, and his new cannabis line.

Fans can purchase tickets for Ross’ first show at Draisgroup.com. The next round of tickets for the Saturday, Aug. 14 concert will go on sale soon. More dates to come to catch him live in Vegas.