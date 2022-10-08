Rick Ross Threatens To Sue A Woman For Using ‘Boss’ For Her Business

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper Rick Ross claims a woman is using his “Boss” trademark and confusing the public, so he’s threatening to sue!

Music mogul Rick Ross is gearing up to sue a woman for using his trademark moniker, “Boss.”

According to TMZ, the rapper-turned-businessman wants Tiffany McIntosh to change the name of her event from “I’m the Biggest Boss Conference,” going down on Oct. 13 through Oct. 16, to something else. He said she is biting from songs like “The Boss” and “Push It,” using his already established brand, to build up hers.

He also believes it causes brand confusion with his “Boss Up Conference” that happened in September.

McIntosh’s event will also be star-studded with the likes Vivica Fox, Master P, and Romeo Miller.

The rapper said he would like to handle this outside of court but would require her to change the title and stop using his music to promote it.

The Florida native wanted McIntosh to give him a decision by Wednesday, October 5. However, sources say she has no intentions of changing anything and is set to go forward with her event.

Outside of a lawsuit, Ross has just brought back his Wingstop chicken sandwich.

He captioned, “Like a Boss, the @Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is back!

Available in all 12 signature flavors right now 🔥, You know Rozay loves that Lemon Pepper 🍋🌶 What flavors are y’all rocking with.”