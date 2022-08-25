Rick Ross To Perform With All-Black Orchestra At Red Bull Symphonic Event

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross and Orchestra Noir will present orchestral renditions of his songs for one night only at the Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Rick Ross and Orchestra Noir are teaming up for the U.S. debut of Red Bull Symphonic, a concert series blending modern styles with classical music.

The Maybach Music Group boss, backed by an all-Black orchestra, will perform orchestral renditions of his songs at the Atlanta Symphony Hall on November 4. Trap choir SAINTED and violinist Mapy will also grace the stage prior to Rick Ross’ headlining performance.

“From The Biggest Boss, I’m going to make sure I give y’all an unforgettable and one-night-only performance,” Rick Ross said in a press release. “Red Bull Symphonic is helping us celebrate heritage, musicians, and more importantly Black excellence. We gonna innovate big that night.”

Orchestra Noir’s music director Jason Ikeem Rodger added, “Orchestra Noir is a magnificent representation of the unparalleled musical talent Atlanta has to offer. We celebrate the artistic achievements of Black music pioneers across all genres, bringing sounds of the symphony to diverse, new and young audiences – and are thrilled to be able to collaborate and perform with Rick Ross to continue uplifting these outstanding musicians.”

Tickets are on sale now for Rick Ross and Orchestra Noir’s one-night-only show. Find out more information about the Red Bull Symphonic event here.