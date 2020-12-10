Rick Rubin Facing Trial For Walking On Hawaiian Beach Alone

(AllHipHop News)
Super producer Rick Rubin may be facing some criminal charges for hanging out on the beach by himself.
According to local news reports, the Def Jam co-founder is heading to trial, after he was busted hanging out on a beach by himself in Hawaii.
Under normal circumstances, this would be no big deal and not even worthy of a news story. But authorities on the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i claim he violated strict COVID-19 rules during his solitary trip to the beach.
Rick Rubin was staying at a local residence when he took the stroll, which violated the island’s strict 14-day quarantine policy for visitors.
Rubin was out for a walk by himself on Anini Beach in Princeville, when a paparazzi snapped his photo, which eventually landed him in hot water.
The super-producer, who has crafted hits for everyone from LL Cool J and The Beastie Boys to Adele and Johnny Cash, has a court date set for February 9th, 2021.