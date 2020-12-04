Rico Nasty Releases Debut Album ‘Nightmare Vacation’ Featuring Gucci Mane, Trippie Redd & More

(AllHipHop News)
DMV-raised recording artist Rico Nasty has finally let loose her debut studio album via Atlantic Records. The 16-track Nightmare Vacation landed on DSPs on Friday morning.
Nightmare Vacation Out Now 👇🏼https://t.co/I3SwsQU9ZA pic.twitter.com/YkNLv48YJR
— TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) December 4, 2020
For Nightmare Vacation, Rico decided to embrace her unfiltered, punk personality while also adopting the visual cues of Hip Hop legends such as Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes for her videos. Official visuals for “iPhone,” “Own I,” “OHFR?” and “S###” are now available on YouTube and other platforms.
Rico Nasty recently discussed how half of Nightmare Vacation was made after the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The album’s title derives from the 23-year-old performer having to deal with a personal lack of confidence and mounting public pressure but still coming out the other end of those experiences as a rockstar.
Nightmare Vacation features the Kenny Beats-produced “Smack a B#### (Remix)” with rising female rappers ppcocaine, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose. Rico also linked up with male rappers Gucci Mane, Don Toliver, Trippie Redd, and Aminé and for various tracks on the LP.
While embracing her femininity through her art as well as her Il Makiage makeup line, the Maryland native wants it to be known that she can hang with the men in Hip Hop. Rico stated, “Yes, I am going as hard as all of these dudes are. Yes, I am loud. If you’re female, get some confidence from what I’m doing. I’m the representation of a lot of girls who don’t get love.”