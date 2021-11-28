Rico Nasty Suicidal Tweets Over Playboi Carti Tour Spark Concern

Rico Nasty posted a series of alarming tweets over the weekend, as she struggles as the opener on Playboi Carti’s “King Vamp Tour.”

Rico Nasty has fans concerned for her mental health over her tour with Playboi Carti.

In a pair of since-deleted tweets, the 24-year-old said she was “crying herself to sleep every night” on her tour bus.

“I did ass need at least two hours out of each day. To just cry,” Rico Nasty tweeted to her 800,000 followers on Saturday (November 27th.)

“Crazy how I wanted a tour bus my whole life, and now I just want to be on the tour bus crying myself to sleep every night,” Rico Nasty said in another tweet.

But the following message was even darker when Rico Nasty wrote: “I wish I was dead just as much as y’all do trust me, y’all win.”

The messages appear to respond to her struggles opening up for Playboi Carti on the King Vamp Tour.

Over the last few weeks, videos have hit the internet showing Playboi Carti fans booing Rico Nasty during her opening set.

The rapper tried to ease the tension during the November 19th stop in Colorado, where he brought out Rico Nasty, and they shared the stage.

Unfortunately, the subsequent dates have been nothing but toxic for Rico Nasty. Things hit a low for Rico Nasty after a fan threw a glass bottle at her while she was performing.

Rico Nasty, who was extremely upset, attempted to jump into the crowd to fight the offender.

Playboi Carti’s fans also trolled her during his show at the forum and Los Angeles, prompting her to label his fans “weak ass little boys.”

Playboi Carti’s “King Vamp Tour” runs until December 23rd, when the outing winds down in Atlanta.