Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Mobbed By Fans After Making Surprise Appearance At London Barbershop 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had to be escorted out of the barbershop by London police after fans packed onto the street outside.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky left residents of a south London community stunned when the rapper pulled up to a local barbershop for a trim ahead of his performance at the city’s Wireless Festival.

Clips of the outing circulated on social media showing a sea of fans surrounding the barbers. It is said to be the couple’s first public appearance since the birth of their son in May.

RIHANNA IS CURRENTLY IN CRYSTAL PALACE pic.twitter.com/NejNHV4px1 — Ty 🇯🇲 ✨ (@Tyreeck_112) July 1, 2022

Rihanna donned a suitably fabulous bomber jacket adorned with feathers and matching sunglasses as she smiled and talked with fans, taking selfies while A$AP got his haircut.

Asap Rocky just casually getting a haircut in south London & Rihanna just standing there watching😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Lm9kpZZJq5 — gee. (@uwitmeorwhat) July 1, 2022

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Leave Barbershop Under Police Escort

The street was so crowded that the famous couple required assistance from the Met Police to exit the building.

Rihanna leaving the barbershop in London tonight pic.twitter.com/66PIhxLl1a — Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) July 1, 2022

The owner detailed the encounter with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky during an interview with BBC 1Xtra. He recalled meeting the rapper first before he went to pick up Riri.

He offered the couple some Jamaican rum while Rocky got his haircut. Nigel the Barber described the superstar songstress as a “beautiful girl, she’s so nice. Humble, down-to-earth.”

As for the trim, once assured his hairline would remain intact, the “Praise the Lord” hitmaker was satisfied. “When I finished, he loved it,” the barber said proudly.

Nigel The Barber talking about meeting @rihanna & cutting @asvpxrocky hair at @WirelessFest 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/UY6ygkVFOI — N A D I A J A E ✨ (@itsNadiaJae) July 3, 2022

The Bajan native looked the picture of health and happiness as she watched her man perform later that day at Wireless Festival.

hoje estou só a rihanna nesse vídeo pic.twitter.com/gwYaoIc7Qu — 𝑬 (@angelnpn) July 3, 2022

rihanna is so cute 🥺 pic.twitter.com/GK8kmifW6C — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) July 2, 2022

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky have maintained a low profile since the birth of their first child. There has been no formal announcement regarding their child’s birth, and the couple has yet to reveal their son’s name.

Shortly before the birth of their child, A$AP Rocky shared a new single, “D.A.B.” (DAT$ MAH B!*$H) an ode to Rihanna. Check out the video below.