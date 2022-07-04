Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Mobbed By Fans After Making Surprise Appearance At London Barbershop 

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky left residents of a south London community stunned when the rapper pulled up to a local barbershop for a trim ahead of his performance at the city’s Wireless Festival.
Clips of the outing circulated on social media showing a sea of fans surrounding the barbers. It is said to be the couple’s first public appearance since the birth of their son in May.
Rihanna donned a suitably fabulous bomber jacket adorned with feathers and matching sunglasses as she smiled and talked with fans, taking selfies while A$AP got his haircut.
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Leave Barbershop Under Police Escort
The street was so crowded that the famous couple required assistance from the Met Police to exit the building.
The owner detailed the encounter with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky during an interview with BBC 1Xtra. He recalled meeting the rapper first before he went to pick up Riri.
He offered the couple some Jamaican rum while Rocky got his haircut. Nigel the Barber described the superstar songstress as a “beautiful girl, she’s so nice. Humble, down-to-earth.”
As for the trim, once assured his hairline would remain intact, the “Praise the Lord” hitmaker was satisfied. “When I finished, he loved it,” the barber said proudly.
The Bajan native looked the picture of health and happiness as she watched her man perform later that day at Wireless Festival.
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky have maintained a low profile since the birth of their first child. There has been no formal announcement regarding their child’s birth, and the couple has yet to reveal their son’s name.
Shortly before the birth of their child, A$AP Rocky shared a new single, “D.A.B.” (DAT$ MAH B!*$H) an ode to Rihanna. Check out the video below.